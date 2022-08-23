Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Stake Lowered by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908,609 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.62% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $3,916,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

