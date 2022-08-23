Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,991 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 3.50% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $7,886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,025,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,007,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOAC stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.15.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

