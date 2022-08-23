Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

