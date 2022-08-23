Highbridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,042 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 15.68% of Mercato Partners Acquisition worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPRA opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Mercato Partners Acquisition

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

