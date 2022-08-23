Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Increased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.