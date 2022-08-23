Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 295 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,271,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,295,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,859,000 after acquiring an additional 359,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CGI by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CGI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,321,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $202,279,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.