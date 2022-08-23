Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,541 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 73.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,804,000 after acquiring an additional 469,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 313,301 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after acquiring an additional 125,714 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 377.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 104,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby Stock Performance

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

