Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,552 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at F5
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $27,920.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.50. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
