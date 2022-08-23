16,221 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 629.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.03 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

