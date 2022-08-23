Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.81.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.1 %

WSM stock opened at $159.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $138.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock worth $8,756,068 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

