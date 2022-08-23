Highbridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,641 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 4.80% of CompoSecure worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $2,697,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,284,000.
CompoSecure Stock Down 0.5 %
CMPO stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.
Insider Transactions at CompoSecure
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.