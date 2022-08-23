Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $5.16 Million in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,952,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,332,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Price Performance

ZING stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

