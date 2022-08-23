Highbridge Capital Management LLC Takes $5.11 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 514,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.21% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

