437,379 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Purchased by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 437,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Healthcare AI Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIA. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $406,000.

Get Healthcare AI Acquisition alerts:

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare AI Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.