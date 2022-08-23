Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362,659 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HIII opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

