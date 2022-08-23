439,309 Shares in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,552,000.

Get Sound Point Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.