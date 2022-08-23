Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 506,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 2.35% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,162,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,919,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,445,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

