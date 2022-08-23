Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.79% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

