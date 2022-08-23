7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,407 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of 7 Acquisition worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,489,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in 7 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

SVNA opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. 7 Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

