Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 250,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

