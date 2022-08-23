Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $411.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

