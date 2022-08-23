CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned approximately 0.42% of CBTX worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CBTX by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in CBTX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CBTX during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBTX by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBTX news, Director Michael A. Havard purchased 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. CBTX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $772.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

