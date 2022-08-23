Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

NVS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

