Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 4,197 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

