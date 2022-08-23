Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking Trading Down 5.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.53.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,972.67 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,890.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2,114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

