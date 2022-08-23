Typerium Hits Market Capitalization of $194,683.08 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 40.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Typerium has a total market cap of $194,683.08 and $21.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

Typerium Coin Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TYPEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.