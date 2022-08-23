Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,205,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after acquiring an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

NYSE BHP opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

