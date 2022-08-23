Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.