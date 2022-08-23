Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $206.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

