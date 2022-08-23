iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $482,465.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About iMe Lab
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling iMe Lab
