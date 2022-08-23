iMe Lab (LIME) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $482,465.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

