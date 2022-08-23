GamyFi Platform (GFX) Trading 17.1% Lower This Week

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $42,390.63 and approximately $106,908.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GamyFi Platform Profile
GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.
GamyFi Platform Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for GamyFi Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamyFi Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.