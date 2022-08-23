Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,867 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 225,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,824,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

PBW opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

