Uno Re Price Reaches $0.0446 on Top Exchanges (UNO)

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Uno Re has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Uno Re coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges. Uno Re has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $202,363.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00614869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00259543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00020080 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Uno Re Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uno Re using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

