UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $488,152.27 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $488,152.27 and approximately $155,631.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

