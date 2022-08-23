Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $293,669.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,659,984 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

