Pangolin (PNG) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $293,669.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00772665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pangolin
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,659,984 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.