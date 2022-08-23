Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,813,475,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,610,384,378 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

