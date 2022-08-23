Tokes (TKS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002494 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

