55I LLC Has $871,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 3.0 %

NLY stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

