Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.17 billion-$146.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.61 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.75-$5.88 EPS.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.93.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

