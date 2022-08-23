TheStreet Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “B”

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

