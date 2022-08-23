NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NI Price Performance

NASDAQ NODK opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. NI has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NODK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 302,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

