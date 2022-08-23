CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
NYSE CTO opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.07.
Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTO Realty Growth (CTO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.