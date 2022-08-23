NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 42,288 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $28,883,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,461,000 after acquiring an additional 359,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %

MPC opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.79 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.