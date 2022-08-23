Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CL opened at $81.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.