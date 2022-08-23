Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE BIO opened at $500.10 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.