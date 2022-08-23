RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRN opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.21. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

