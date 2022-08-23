Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

