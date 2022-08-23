Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
