Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

