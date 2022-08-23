RFG Advisory LLC Sells 763 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

