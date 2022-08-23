RFG Advisory LLC Has $403,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

